'ENERGY CRISIS' HITS HOME from TheHighwire.com
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/energy-crisis-hits-home/

The energy crisis is escalating. Europe is reeling after Russia cut off its gasoline supply. California struggles with energy, while another state took control of residents’ home thermostats. Is the US headed for disaster under the ‘NetZero’ push?

#XcelEnergy #AnnalenaBaerbock #Nordstream1 #Russia #NetZero

POSTED: September 9, 2022

russianordstream1netzeroxcelenergyannalenabaerbock

