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Inner Focus: Satan's Transhumanism - It's Already Happening Right Now! [09.09.2021]
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120 views • September 11, 2021
Transhumanism is a way of thinking about the future that is based on the premise that the human species in its current form does not represent the end of our development but rather a comparatively early phase. Transhumanism is a loosely defined movement that has developed gradually over the past two decades.
Transhumanism, social and philosophical movement devoted to promoting the research and development of robust human-enhancement technologies. Such technologies would augment or increase human sensory reception, emotive ability, or cognitive capacity as well as radically improve human health and extend human life spans.
334 views Sep 9, 2021
Inner Focus
https://youtu.be/BEJ5lRpcFCU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb-BRBa2zebFtzhqb4a7tLA
Transhumanism, social and philosophical movement devoted to promoting the research and development of robust human-enhancement technologies. Such technologies would augment or increase human sensory reception, emotive ability, or cognitive capacity as well as radically improve human health and extend human life spans.
334 views Sep 9, 2021
Inner Focus
https://youtu.be/BEJ5lRpcFCU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb-BRBa2zebFtzhqb4a7tLA
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