Dr John Campbell: Ivermectin, Worm Meds, and Cancer

Ivermectin And Cancer With Dr. John Campbell
Repositioning of Anthelmintic Drugs for the Treatment of Cancers of the Digestive System
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7404055/
Tumours of the digestive system,
their incidence continues to increase.
The process discovering and validating novel and effective drugs against these malignancies, lengthy and costly
Drug repositioning (drug repurposing), finding new uses for approved drugs,
provides the opportunity to expedite promising anti-cancer agents into clinical trials.
Some classes of anthelmintics
Infections caused by parasitic worms (helminths)
Meds have shown pronounced anti-tumor activities
Ability to target key oncogenic signal transduction pathways.
Benzimidazoles
Some have been successfully tested for the treatment of gastrointestinal, liver and pancreatic cancers.
Mebendazole
Blocks tubulin polymerization, compromise microtubule function
Seen to inhibit cell growth and invasion of ascites cell line derived from a primary gastric tumor,
whether used alone or in combination with chemotherapeutic
Treatment was also successfully tested in five CRC cell lines,
showed no cytotoxic activity against three cell lines with non-malignant phenotype
Induced remission of lung and lymph node metastases, and a partial remission of liver metastases, in a patient with refractory metastatic colon cancer
Showed anti-cancer properties in the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma
Emerging Perspectives on the Antiparasitic Mebendazole as a Repurposed Drug for the Treatment of Brain Cancers
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9862092/
Albendazole
Cytostatic effect on the human cancer cell lines
Potential anti-cancer agent also for the treatment of HCC
Pancreatic cancer lines
Positive mice studies, some early human studies
Ivermectin
CRC, gastric cancer
(vitro and in vivo)
Ivermectin, a potential anticancer drug derived from an antiparasitic drug
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7505114/
Mechanisms of action
IVM induces different programmed cell death patterns, e.g. apoptosis.
Forms of cancer
Breast cancer
Digestive system cancer
Gastric cancer
Hepatocellular carcinoma
Urinary system cancer
Renal cell carcinoma
Prostate cancer
Hematological cancer
Leukemia
Reproductive system cancer
Cervical cancer
Ovarian cancer
Brain glioma
Glioblastoma
Respiratory system cancer
Nasopharyngeal carcinoma
Lung cancer
Melanoma
Right to Try
https://trumpwhitehouse.archives.gov/briefings-statements/president-donald-j-trump-sign-right-try-legislation-fulfilling-promise-made-expand-healthcare-options-terminal-americans/
Kathleen T Ruddy, MD