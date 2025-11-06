BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Dr John Campbell: Ivermectin, Worm Meds, and Cancer
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
692 followers
102 views • 24 hours ago

Worldwide Supplier For Ivermectin USP Grade (>99% purity) Pills, Capsules And Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/ivermectin.html


Original Video Source: https://youtu.be/zm3fD2zZLOs?si=0fRB3bziw7RSXyup

Content Creator: https://rumble.com/c/DrJohnCampbell


Ivermectin And Cancer With Dr. John Campbell


Repositioning of Anthelmintic Drugs for the Treatment of Cancers of the Digestive System


https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7404055/


Tumours of the digestive system,


their incidence continues to increase.


The process discovering and validating novel and effective drugs against these malignancies, lengthy and costly


Drug repositioning (drug repurposing), finding new uses for approved drugs,


provides the opportunity to expedite promising anti-cancer agents into clinical trials.


Some classes of anthelmintics


Infections caused by parasitic worms (helminths)


Meds have shown pronounced anti-tumor activities


Ability to target key oncogenic signal transduction pathways.


Benzimidazoles


Some have been successfully tested for the treatment of gastrointestinal, liver and pancreatic cancers.


Mebendazole


Blocks tubulin polymerization, compromise microtubule function


Seen to inhibit cell growth and invasion of ascites cell line derived from a primary gastric tumor,


whether used alone or in combination with chemotherapeutic


Treatment was also successfully tested in five CRC cell lines,


showed no cytotoxic activity against three cell lines with non-malignant phenotype


Induced remission of lung and lymph node metastases, and a partial remission of liver metastases, in a patient with refractory metastatic colon cancer


Showed anti-cancer properties in the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma


Emerging Perspectives on the Antiparasitic Mebendazole as a Repurposed Drug for the Treatment of Brain Cancers


https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9862092/


Albendazole


Cytostatic effect on the human cancer cell lines


Potential anti-cancer agent also for the treatment of HCC


Pancreatic cancer lines


Positive mice studies, some early human studies


Ivermectin


CRC, gastric cancer


(vitro and in vivo)

Ivermectin, a potential anticancer drug derived from an antiparasitic drug


https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7505114/


Mechanisms of action


IVM induces different programmed cell death patterns, e.g. apoptosis.


Forms of cancer


Breast cancer


Digestive system cancer


Gastric cancer


Hepatocellular carcinoma


Urinary system cancer


Renal cell carcinoma


Prostate cancer


Hematological cancer


Leukemia


Reproductive system cancer


Cervical cancer


Ovarian cancer


Brain glioma


Glioblastoma


Respiratory system cancer


Nasopharyngeal carcinoma


Lung cancer


Melanoma


Right to Try


https://trumpwhitehouse.archives.gov/briefings-statements/president-donald-j-trump-sign-right-try-legislation-fulfilling-promise-made-expand-healthcare-options-terminal-americans/


Kathleen T Ruddy, MD

Keywords
cancer treatmentivermectindr john campbellfenbendazole cancerivermectin cancerdr john campbell cancer treatmentdr john campbell ivermectin cancerworm medicationdr john campbell worm meds for cancerdr john campbell worm meds cancerdr john campbell anti cancerdr john campbell anti cancer medicationdr john campbell anti parasitic medicationdr john campbell anti parasitic medication cancerdr john campbell fenbendazole cancer
