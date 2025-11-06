Dr John Campbell: Ivermectin, Worm Meds, and Cancer

Worldwide Supplier For Ivermectin USP Grade (>99% purity) Pills, Capsules And Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/ivermectin.html





Original Video Source: https://youtu.be/zm3fD2zZLOs?si=0fRB3bziw7RSXyup

Content Creator: https://rumble.com/c/DrJohnCampbell





Ivermectin And Cancer With Dr. John Campbell





Repositioning of Anthelmintic Drugs for the Treatment of Cancers of the Digestive System





https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7404055/





Tumours of the digestive system,





their incidence continues to increase.





The process discovering and validating novel and effective drugs against these malignancies, lengthy and costly





Drug repositioning (drug repurposing), finding new uses for approved drugs,





provides the opportunity to expedite promising anti-cancer agents into clinical trials.





Some classes of anthelmintics





Infections caused by parasitic worms (helminths)





Meds have shown pronounced anti-tumor activities





Ability to target key oncogenic signal transduction pathways.





Benzimidazoles





Some have been successfully tested for the treatment of gastrointestinal, liver and pancreatic cancers.





Mebendazole





Blocks tubulin polymerization, compromise microtubule function





Seen to inhibit cell growth and invasion of ascites cell line derived from a primary gastric tumor,





whether used alone or in combination with chemotherapeutic





Treatment was also successfully tested in five CRC cell lines,





showed no cytotoxic activity against three cell lines with non-malignant phenotype





Induced remission of lung and lymph node metastases, and a partial remission of liver metastases, in a patient with refractory metastatic colon cancer





Showed anti-cancer properties in the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma





Emerging Perspectives on the Antiparasitic Mebendazole as a Repurposed Drug for the Treatment of Brain Cancers





https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9862092/





Albendazole





Cytostatic effect on the human cancer cell lines





Potential anti-cancer agent also for the treatment of HCC





Pancreatic cancer lines





Positive mice studies, some early human studies





Ivermectin





CRC, gastric cancer





(vitro and in vivo)

Ivermectin, a potential anticancer drug derived from an antiparasitic drug





https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7505114/





Mechanisms of action





IVM induces different programmed cell death patterns, e.g. apoptosis.





Forms of cancer





Breast cancer





Digestive system cancer





Gastric cancer





Hepatocellular carcinoma





Urinary system cancer





Renal cell carcinoma





Prostate cancer





Hematological cancer





Leukemia





Reproductive system cancer





Cervical cancer





Ovarian cancer





Brain glioma





Glioblastoma





Respiratory system cancer





Nasopharyngeal carcinoma





Lung cancer





Melanoma





Right to Try





https://trumpwhitehouse.archives.gov/briefings-statements/president-donald-j-trump-sign-right-try-legislation-fulfilling-promise-made-expand-healthcare-options-terminal-americans/





Kathleen T Ruddy, MD