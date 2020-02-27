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The Words of Jesus Expose a Church Gone Wrong!
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5 views • February 27, 2020
The teachings of Jesus are NOT what you hear in the churches today. Apostasy in the churches is worse than ever, in that false prophets and teachers not only teach against obedience to Jesus, but they teach you (in some cases) to do the exact OPPOSITE of what Jesus said. It's time for us to get back to the gospel message, and ask ourselves, "What did Jesus say?".
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