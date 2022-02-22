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22 #ПЛАТО #НАСКА #ДИРИЖАБЛИ #РАКЕТОПЛАНЫ #ГЕОГЛИФЫ #СТРАТЕГИЯ #БОГИ #АТАКАМА
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22 views • February 22, 2022
Неофициальный перезалив с
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClTmHyt30Cozo2qr06S7EZQ
Краткое описание исследования о ПЛАТО НАСКА и о нашем прошлом от 2 000 лет до 15 000 лет назад. Незатейливая стратегия богов - людей которые удерживают власть уже много тысяч лет...
Ссылка на сеанс исследования о плато Наска: скорость ставьте побыстрее 1.5 или 1.7 так слушать веселее... https://youtu.be/yvuo0xqQ9Cs
Записаться на сеанс - подробности на сайте ii-vv.ru
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClTmHyt30Cozo2qr06S7EZQ
Краткое описание исследования о ПЛАТО НАСКА и о нашем прошлом от 2 000 лет до 15 000 лет назад. Незатейливая стратегия богов - людей которые удерживают власть уже много тысяч лет...
Ссылка на сеанс исследования о плато Наска: скорость ставьте побыстрее 1.5 или 1.7 так слушать веселее... https://youtu.be/yvuo0xqQ9Cs
Записаться на сеанс - подробности на сайте ii-vv.ru
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