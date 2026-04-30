🚨🔥Israel intercepts Gaza aid flotilla in Int'l waters - 1100 km from Gaza

🚨🔥 Israel intercepts Gaza aid flotilla in international waters — 1100 km (683 miles) from Gaza

Israeli forces used armed speedboats, drones, and comms jamming to surround and board unarmed civilian vessels in the middle of the Mediterranean.

"This is illegal under international law. Israel has no jurisdiction here. Boarding these boats amounts to illegal detention — potentially kidnapping on the high seas," Global Sumud Flotilla spokesperson said.

Al Jazeera reported 7 ships already seized with communications with 11 vessels lost.

This is the furthest intercept ever — 1100 kilometers from Gaza, some near the Greek island of Crete.

Adding:

🚨🇵🇰 Pakistan punches legal loophole through Trump's Hormuz blockade

Pakistan has taken a strategic move to ensure its containers destined for Iran don’t get stranded at Karachi port amid Trump’s naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

It activated a statutory regulatory order allowing third-country goods to cross Pakistani soil to Iran.

The move is built on a 2008 Pakistan–Iran road transport pact and transforms Pakistan into an alternative trade hub while Trump tries to choke off Gulf shipping lanes.

The Ministry of Commerce’s Transit of Goods through Territory of Pakistan Order 2026 designates the following routes: (all starting from Pakistani ports):

♦️ Gwadar → Gabd (direct shortcut – up to 87% faster)

♦️ Karachi/Port Qasim → Lyari → Ormara → Pasni → Gabd

♦️ Karachi/Port Qasim → Khuzdar → Dalbandin → Taftan

♦️ Gwadar → Turbat → Hoshab → Panjgur → Nagg → Besima → Khuzdar → Quetta/Lakpass → Dalbandin → Nokundi → Taftan

♦️ Gwadar → Lyari → Khuzdar → Quetta/Lakpass → Dalbandin → Nokundi → Taftan

♦️ Karachi/Port Qasim → Gwadar → Gabd

These routes connect major Pakistani ports (Gwadar, Karachi, Port Qasim) to border crossings like Taftan and Gabd — turning a 900 km shared border into a strategic economic lifeline.





@geopolitics_prime