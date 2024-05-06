⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(6 May 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ The Zapad Group of Forces liberated Kotlyarovka (Kharkov region) as a result of intensive actions.

Having improved the situation along the front line, the Russian troops delivered strikes at manpower and hardware of the 14th, 44th, 66th mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and 119th Territorial Defence Brigade near Kupyansk (Kharkov region), Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic), and Novosadovoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

Three counter-attacks launched by assault groups of the AFU 54th Mechanised, 77th Airmobile brigades were repelled near Sinkovka, Krakhmalnoye (Kharkov region), and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 120 Ukrainian troops, 2 tanks, including the German-made Leopard tank, two U.S.-made M777 howitzers, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer & 3 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems.

▫️The Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and inflicted fire damage on the 59th Motorised Infantry, 22nd Mechanised, 79th Air Assault, 46th and 81st Airmobile brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine & 4th Natl Guard Brigade near Andreyevka, Belogorovka, Kurakhovo, Kurdyumovka, Ostroye, Konstantinovka, and Spornoye (DPR).

The enemy lost up to 275 Ukrainian troops, as well as one armoured personnel carrier and six motor vehicles.

In addition, in counter-battery warfare, one U.S.-made 155-mm M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system, three U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers, one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun, two Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery systems, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, three Anklav, Bukovel-AD electronic warfare stations, and one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery warfare station were hit.

▫️The Tsentr Group of Forces has liberated Solovyovo (Donetsk People's Republic) as a result of their successful actions and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 92nd Assault, 31st, 100th, 115th mechanised brigades of the AFU, 109th Territorial DEF Brigade, and 2nd National Guard Brigade near Novgorodskoye, Rozovka, Kalinovo, Umanskoye, and Progress (DPR).

In addition, seven counter-attacks launched by assault groups of the 68th Jaeger, 142nd, 143rd infantry, 59th motorised infantry, 24th, 47th mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were repelled near Novokalinovo, Ocheretino, Netailovo, and Berdychi (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 370 Ukrainian troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, 20 motor vehicles, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️The Vostok Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and inflicted fire damage on the 58th Motorised Infantry and 72nd Mechanised brigades near Vodyanoye, Makarovka, and Prechistovka (DPR). The Russian troops repelled a counter-attack near Urozhaynoye (DPR).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 160 Ukrainian troops, two tanks, three motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, and three 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

▫️The Dnepr Group of Forces has engaged manpower and hardware of the 141st Infantry, 65th Mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 35th Marine Brigade near Stepnoye, Rabotino (Zaporozhye region), and Tokarevka (Kherson region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 40 Ukrainian troops, four U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, as well as Nota electronic warfare station.▫️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Groups of Forces of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have destroyed two UAV production enterprises, as well as engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 122 areas during the day.One Su-27 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force was downed by Russia's air defence forces.



In addition, 23 unmanned aerial vehicles and seven U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles were shot down.



▫️The Black Sea Fleet destroyed five AFU uncrewed surface vehicles near the north-western coast of the Crimean peninsula.



📊In total, 594 airplanes, 270 helicopters, 23,785 unmanned aerial vehicles, 512 anti-aircraft missile systems, 15,923 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,279 mortars, 9,339 field artillery guns, and 21,508 special military vehicles have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation.