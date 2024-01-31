PBD | "She's Full of it" - Why E. Jean Carroll Won't Receive $83 Million From Trump.
Patrick Bet-David, Adam Sosnick, Tom Ellsworth and Vincent Oshaa discuss E. Jean Carroll's appearance on Rachel Maddow celebrating her $83.3 million judgement against Donald Trump.
WATCH THE FULL EPISODE: https://youtube.com/live/2_BmAUuTNag
