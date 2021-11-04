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Vax Mandates, NOT Weather, Is Causing Record Flight Cancellations
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21 views • November 04, 2021
Josh Yoder is a commercial airline pilot working for a major US airline. We can't tell you which airline, for his protection. While MSM blames weather and staffing shortages, Yoder says that's not true. He says it's the vaccination mandates causing the delays and cancellations because employees don't feel like they can trust the airlines or their unions.
As far as the winds in Dallas, he says the only wind is hot air blowing out of management and unions.
He's encouraging passengers to join the protest and show support.
Visit usfreedomflyers.org to find out how.
https://t.me/bannedvid
Kristi Leigh TV
As far as the winds in Dallas, he says the only wind is hot air blowing out of management and unions.
He's encouraging passengers to join the protest and show support.
Visit usfreedomflyers.org to find out how.
https://t.me/bannedvid
Kristi Leigh TV
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