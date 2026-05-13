The WHO is pushing the narrative of a very long incubation period of 3 to 6 weeks for Hantavirus

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The World Health Organization is promoting the narrative of a very long incubation period of 3 to 6 weeks for Hantavirus.
If they attempt to make it the next scamdemic, a long incubation period would give them the perfect excuse to lock people down! 🤔
Please don’t fall for it
Source @Andrew Bridgen
----------------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!