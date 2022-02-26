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Kim Potter sentence to 2yr in Daunte Wright's death... No Justice No Peace?
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10 views • February 26, 2022
uh oh.... another verdict with the racism angle... if the officer was black & made the same mistake this would not make news..
Kim Potter, the former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she fatally shot Daunte Wright, was sentenced Friday to two years in prison. Wright’s family denounced the verdict as too lenient and accused the judge of giving more consideration to the white officer than the Black victim.
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Kim Potter, the former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she fatally shot Daunte Wright, was sentenced Friday to two years in prison. Wright’s family denounced the verdict as too lenient and accused the judge of giving more consideration to the white officer than the Black victim.
Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
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