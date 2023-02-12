Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 2995b - Beware Of Shiny Objects, Controlled Op, Distraction, Durham Is Not The Only Game In Town
147 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 19 hours ago |
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News  Ep. 2995b - Feb. 12, 2023

Beware Of Shiny Objects, Controlled Op, Distraction, Durham Is Not The Only Game In Town

The [DS] is panicking, they do not control the narrative and the people are learning the truth. As the facts come out the [DS] will need to stop it. They are now pushing a UFO distraction and they want the people to look over there instead of where the truth is. Durham doesn't seem like he is the only one investigating. More and more evidence shows that the new SC is investigating election fraud. The case is being built, it is only a matter of time.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site. 

Keywords
free speechcensorshipdonald trumpnational securitydeclaselection fraudx22 reportbiden regimeufo distraction

