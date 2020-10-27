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ABSOLUTELY DO NOT TRUST POLITICIANS 5
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36 views • October 27, 2020
Scott concludes his examination of Psalm 145:3 (LXX); Psalm 146:3 (NIV) as he explains the hopelessness and futility of looking to politicians to solve our problems and save us from those things we fear. The truth of the matter is this: Our government is at war—against us. Only Jesus is for us. The "choices" we are given by the rulers of this dark world are comparable to that between vicious, ravening hyenas and rabid skunks. No politician can give you the satisfaction, fulfillment, and life filled with peace and joy that is found only in God's anointed King, Jesus of Nazareth.
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Follow Scott's videos uncensored on LBRY https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@ScottStephensTV:c
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Link to Scott's BrandNewTube channel: https://brandnewtube.com/search?keyword=scottstephenstv
Help Scott equip the body of Christ to effectively reach millions of people with the gospel of Jesus Christ. You can help by (1) sharing this video with others (2) getting Scott's books, and effectively sharing your faith to lead others into God's Kingdom, (3) praying for Scott's ministry, and (4) giving financial support to produce materials and media to promote the gospel of Jesus the Messiah.
Link to Scott's ebooks on Amazon Kindle:
http://www.amazon.com/Scott-Stephens/e/B00ML3JHT4/ref=dp_byline_cont_ebooks_1
Financial support can be given electronically, or by check or money order at the links below:
https://www.paypal.me/SCOTTSTEPHENSTV
SCOTT STEPHENS TV
PO BOX 391
OWASSO, OK 74055
Link to Scott's BItChute channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ro6vKPfd9WBz/
Follow Scott's videos uncensored on LBRY https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@ScottStephensTV:c
and Odysee https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ScottStephensTV:c
Link to Scott's BrandNewTube channel: https://brandnewtube.com/search?keyword=scottstephenstv
Help Scott equip the body of Christ to effectively reach millions of people with the gospel of Jesus Christ. You can help by (1) sharing this video with others (2) getting Scott's books, and effectively sharing your faith to lead others into God's Kingdom, (3) praying for Scott's ministry, and (4) giving financial support to produce materials and media to promote the gospel of Jesus the Messiah.
Link to Scott's ebooks on Amazon Kindle:
http://www.amazon.com/Scott-Stephens/e/B00ML3JHT4/ref=dp_byline_cont_ebooks_1
Financial support can be given electronically, or by check or money order at the links below:
https://www.paypal.me/SCOTTSTEPHENSTV
SCOTT STEPHENS TV
PO BOX 391
OWASSO, OK 74055
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