Were masks used as a weapon? TPUSA’s Jon Root on spiritual warfare in sports | Ep 72

Turning Point USA contributor Jon Root joins Teryn Gregson on Faithful Freedom, presented by We The Patriots USA. Like Teryn, he was also fired from sports media for not wearing a mask in a non-mandated state. They discuss how masks were used as weapons in a greater spiritual warfare, how his faith has grown, his experience turning down rainbow jersey’s for Pride Nights when he worked in the NHL and how he believes the transgender mutilation of kids was the breaking point for athletes.The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!Show more
