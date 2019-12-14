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Amightywind Prophecy 132 - Israel I Love You, I Rebuke You!
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please visit YAH'S Amightywind Ministry at
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Prophecy 132 - Israel I Love You, I Rebuke You!
Written/Spoken under the Anointing of the HOLY SPIRIT (RUACH HA KODESH)
Through Apostle & Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
Received July 16 – Released on Simchat Torah October 25th, 2016
Excerpt from the Prophecy:
"Oh Israel! Once again stand up for morality! The world wants to hate you? Give them a reason: You stand up for morality! You stand up for righteousness! You do what no other nation or country on the face of this earth is doing! You be set apart for Holiness once again! You wash the blood of the abortions off your hands!
Oh where is the leader whose heart belongs to ME? Who does not fear—to say, 'Oh Israel return again! To that which Moshe preached! To Holiness! To righteousness!'
There’s a NEW BLOOD COVENANT and it’s MY BLOOD shed for you, as I shed it for all those who’d receive it. But right now Israel I’m talking to you!
Return!
Return. Return to that which the Disciples of Old, the Apostles, taught! Return. Do not just recite the Torah Laws—obey them! Obey them.
Because I love you so much!
Again I warn you as you see what’s happening in this world, as you see even laws being passed to label Israel 'terrorists' and the hatred that’s coming at you and the political leaders who say they are friends and are really enemies.
There is a man who doesn’t even follow MY Commandments, but his name is Donald Trump and he truly does love Israel! He would be a friend to you.
For I deal with him even now. This is why he chose the vice president that he would want with him should he win the election, but this cannot happen if enough people do not pray and put action behind their prayers and get out and vote.
I’m just telling you now.
When I spoke to Elisheva Eliyahu and she commanded the prayer warriors to pray [with Prophecy 131] for Donald Trump (all because of a dream that I had given her, and a change of her heart, to cover this man in prayer) look at the choice he made [for vice presidential running mate]—a man who also values life, evangelical, a man so humble, the opposite of Donald Trump’s pride—it was I, YAHUSHUA that put it upon his heart.
For I’m drawing him. I’m drawing him. He doesn’t want to play the game of politics. And so much he has to keep to himself.
[...]
This is what the politics of this world is all about—fear of saying what they really believe.
But today oh Israel, I cry out to you. I, YAHUSHUA, travailed for you while I was on this earth. And ABBA YAHUVEH cries out for you! Put action behind those Torah Words! When you recite the Torah Laws put action behind it. For 'faith without works is dead' (James 2:20).
From henceforth—I speak to the leadership of this Ministry and I tell you this—with those Torah portions, when you speak of the Prophets of Old, you also speak the Prophecies that I have given Elisheva Eliyahu. For it is for this time and this hour.
For they will lead the people of Israel to I, YAHUSHUA!
Oh Israel you’ve always had earthquakes but you cannot conceive of what will happen: When I YAHUVEH & I YAHUSHUA & I IMMAYAH, the RUACH HA KODESH foot stomp all over Israel! To chastise them! When your mouth is so parched because you refused to receive the LIVING WATER, I YAHUSHUA, and I seal up the sky and I have MY Two Witnesses decree no more rain shall fall!
I warn you now.
I warn you now. It’s all part of chastisement!
Receive the LIVING WATER now and you will never thirst again oh Israel. Eat of the HEAVENLY MANNA and you will never hunger again, oh Israel."
****
Hello my name is Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu welcome to YAHUVEH GOD’S Aleph and Tav Amightywind RUACH HA KODESH Fire Last Chance Ministry. I am a full blooded Jew both physically and spiritually and YAHUSHUA has been the love of my life ever since I was saved as a young teen when HE rescued me and now I want to help bring many others to Salvation in YAHUSHUA.
This is a Messianic Jewish Hebrew Roots Biblical Ministry reaching both Jews and Gentiles with the Full Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH our SAVIOR in over 50 languages worldwide for over 25 years on the internet.
please check out YAH’S Tube Amightywind’s Official Video Sharing sight
https://www.yahstube.com/
YAHUVEH’S Prophecies
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
YAHUSHUA’S Salvation Prayer Page - In many languages https://www.amightywind.com/en/salvationprayer.html
Salvation prayer video: "Come to YAHUSHUA Today"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
Please go to Amightywind Prophecy 147 to see the Words of the entire Salvation video that is actually a Prophetic Word and a Salvation Prayer combined.
GREAT SACRED HEBREW NAMES OF THE HOLY TRINITY
https://www.amightywind.com and https://www.amightywind.org
please check out our new exciting Brighteon account of yahsladyinred. Brighteon is a network that promotes freedom of speech and is a great alternative to Youtube.
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/amightywind8
Prophecy 132 - Israel I Love You, I Rebuke You!
Written/Spoken under the Anointing of the HOLY SPIRIT (RUACH HA KODESH)
Through Apostle & Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
Received July 16 – Released on Simchat Torah October 25th, 2016
Excerpt from the Prophecy:
"Oh Israel! Once again stand up for morality! The world wants to hate you? Give them a reason: You stand up for morality! You stand up for righteousness! You do what no other nation or country on the face of this earth is doing! You be set apart for Holiness once again! You wash the blood of the abortions off your hands!
Oh where is the leader whose heart belongs to ME? Who does not fear—to say, 'Oh Israel return again! To that which Moshe preached! To Holiness! To righteousness!'
There’s a NEW BLOOD COVENANT and it’s MY BLOOD shed for you, as I shed it for all those who’d receive it. But right now Israel I’m talking to you!
Return!
Return. Return to that which the Disciples of Old, the Apostles, taught! Return. Do not just recite the Torah Laws—obey them! Obey them.
Because I love you so much!
Again I warn you as you see what’s happening in this world, as you see even laws being passed to label Israel 'terrorists' and the hatred that’s coming at you and the political leaders who say they are friends and are really enemies.
There is a man who doesn’t even follow MY Commandments, but his name is Donald Trump and he truly does love Israel! He would be a friend to you.
For I deal with him even now. This is why he chose the vice president that he would want with him should he win the election, but this cannot happen if enough people do not pray and put action behind their prayers and get out and vote.
I’m just telling you now.
When I spoke to Elisheva Eliyahu and she commanded the prayer warriors to pray [with Prophecy 131] for Donald Trump (all because of a dream that I had given her, and a change of her heart, to cover this man in prayer) look at the choice he made [for vice presidential running mate]—a man who also values life, evangelical, a man so humble, the opposite of Donald Trump’s pride—it was I, YAHUSHUA that put it upon his heart.
For I’m drawing him. I’m drawing him. He doesn’t want to play the game of politics. And so much he has to keep to himself.
[...]
This is what the politics of this world is all about—fear of saying what they really believe.
But today oh Israel, I cry out to you. I, YAHUSHUA, travailed for you while I was on this earth. And ABBA YAHUVEH cries out for you! Put action behind those Torah Words! When you recite the Torah Laws put action behind it. For 'faith without works is dead' (James 2:20).
From henceforth—I speak to the leadership of this Ministry and I tell you this—with those Torah portions, when you speak of the Prophets of Old, you also speak the Prophecies that I have given Elisheva Eliyahu. For it is for this time and this hour.
For they will lead the people of Israel to I, YAHUSHUA!
Oh Israel you’ve always had earthquakes but you cannot conceive of what will happen: When I YAHUVEH & I YAHUSHUA & I IMMAYAH, the RUACH HA KODESH foot stomp all over Israel! To chastise them! When your mouth is so parched because you refused to receive the LIVING WATER, I YAHUSHUA, and I seal up the sky and I have MY Two Witnesses decree no more rain shall fall!
I warn you now.
I warn you now. It’s all part of chastisement!
Receive the LIVING WATER now and you will never thirst again oh Israel. Eat of the HEAVENLY MANNA and you will never hunger again, oh Israel."
****
Hello my name is Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu welcome to YAHUVEH GOD’S Aleph and Tav Amightywind RUACH HA KODESH Fire Last Chance Ministry. I am a full blooded Jew both physically and spiritually and YAHUSHUA has been the love of my life ever since I was saved as a young teen when HE rescued me and now I want to help bring many others to Salvation in YAHUSHUA.
This is a Messianic Jewish Hebrew Roots Biblical Ministry reaching both Jews and Gentiles with the Full Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH our SAVIOR in over 50 languages worldwide for over 25 years on the internet.
please check out YAH’S Tube Amightywind’s Official Video Sharing sight
https://www.yahstube.com/
YAHUVEH’S Prophecies
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
YAHUSHUA’S Salvation Prayer Page - In many languages https://www.amightywind.com/en/salvationprayer.html
Salvation prayer video: "Come to YAHUSHUA Today"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
Please go to Amightywind Prophecy 147 to see the Words of the entire Salvation video that is actually a Prophetic Word and a Salvation Prayer combined.
GREAT SACRED HEBREW NAMES OF THE HOLY TRINITY
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