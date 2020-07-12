ROSE / ICKE IV WE WILL NOT BE SILENCED (FULL VIDEO)

Produced by London Real who posted on London Real TV on June 14, 2020David Icke Reveals the TruthA small handful of social media monopolies control everything that we say and that we see.Over the last 2 months we have seen a disproportionate amount of censorship and have interviewed countless people who have also been shut down by these trillion dollar behemoths.We believe you should have sovereignty over your mind & body. Join London Real for ROSE/ICKE IV on June 14th as we aim TO BREAK OUR OWN RECORD FOR A LIVESTREAM.Read more about our Timeline of CensorshipDownload clipsA number of clips from this groundbreaking interview are now available to download, share and repost. Spread the word and defend our human rights: grab these clips today!1. Fighting Censorship2. The Agenda Behind COVID-19 And Black Lives Matter3. Stop Believing Mainstream Media4. Stop Identifying With The Labels5. How The Cult Wants To Divide And Conquer Us6. Why Defunding The Police Is Wrong7. Who Is Funding Black Lives Matter?8. The Cult’s Agenda9. George Soros And The Cult Against Humanity10. Hypocrisy Of The 1%11. Who Benefits?12. How To Not Contribute To The Division13. Stop Acquiescing14. Why Removing The Statues Is Wrong15. Why There’ll Be A Second Lockdown16. Mind Control17. How To Create Equality and Opportunity18. We Need To Stop Acquiescing19. How To Get Rid Of Fear20. Live Your Life As If You Had 10 Minutes To Live