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Huisarts zag patiënt overlijden na vaccinatie: ‘Je moet het heel serieus nemen’
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20 views • February 17, 2021
Het corona vaccinatie programma is onder grote druk tot stand gekomen en meer politiek gedreven dan wetenschappelijk verantwoord. Dat vindt Bart van Tienen, huisarts in Enschede. Afgelopen dinsdag overleed een patiënt van hem, na vaccinatie met het Moderna-vaccin. Een oudere, maar gezonde patiënt. Van Tienen had al vragen, en die zijn er niet minder op geworden.
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