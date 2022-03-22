Russia, WWIII & Global Plans 03/22/2021

America keeps on poking the Russian Bear, and it's growing more angry by the day. Pastor Stan shares multiple articles today showing that Russia began mass production of "World's Fastest Missile" which is called Zircon. Putin also warns that tension with West is almost at a "Boiling Point" and that he is "ready to destroy" if borders are violated.0:00 The Watchman’s Package04:05 Russian Bear Growing Angry07:27 Russian Choir singing of Nuking America10:38 We are not as advanced as Russia16:44 The Tribulation19:31 War Preparations22:42 Kazarian Mafia Circles the Wagon around the Drain26:48 Forcing the “Anti-V” on peopleVisit us online at:To sign up for the "Train the Prophets" April 21-24,2022 please visit:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubTo register for the Aglow Meeting in Columbia with Stan and Leslie please visit:Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyMake sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:Promo Code: StanBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112