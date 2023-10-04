4/10/23 WW3, DEI, Medic_go, VLP, GenZ, Irap, Bo_z Allen #SimonPeterRising - #youarefreetv

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4/10/23: Today, CCP war postures vs Taiwan, Genzforchange behind TN Rallies, D_RPA VLP plant vax, Booz All_n NP grift and more....Like Simon Peter, Humanity is redeemed, every Moment we repent anew and accept the gift of God’s Armor in fighting evil!
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Here are the links for today’s video:
Free Constitution Course:
https://online.hillsdale.edu/tv/learn-from-hillsdale?utm_source=moore&utm_medium=organic&utm_campaign=drtv&utm_content=hdc&utm_term=learnfromhillsdale
Petition & Anti-war Organizing:
https://www.defundthewar.com/
Preventing WW3 Conference:
https://americanfreedomalliance.org/upcoming-events/
Terry Gou, Fox Con, running for Taiwan Pres:
https://news.yahoo.com/terry-gou-foxconn-founder-fresh-065948800.html
Operation Double/Keen Sword:
https://news.usni.org/2022/10/21/u-s-and-japan-prepare-for-joint-exercise-u-s-wraps-up-drills-with-allies-in-south-china-sea
The best DEI info, Dr. Carol Swain:
https://bethepeoplenews.com/
NTP's Fluoride Toxicity Report Released:
https://fluoridealert.org/news/lawsuit-forces-early-release-of-ntps-draft-report-on-fluoride-and-its-potential-association-with-neurodevelopment-and-cognition/
Medicago partners with DARPA/BARDA:
https://medicago.com/en/our-company/our-partners/
Medicago halts operations in Can/USA:
https://www.mcgc.com/english/news_release/pdf/01468/01708.pdf
BARDA's "Valley of Death" protocol:
https://aspr.hhs.gov/AboutASPR/ProgramOffices/BARDA/Pages/EID.aspx
GenZ For Change:
https://genzforchange.org/about/#team
IRAP partners:
https://refugeerights.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/IRAP-2022-Annual-Report-to-Supporters.pdf
Booz Allen National Parks Grift:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/national-park-fees-booz-allen-68d4d6d8
Overview of Booz Allen:
https://www.fedsavvystrategies.com/booz-allen-hamilton-get-smart-on-their-changes-or-else/
The story of Simon Peter, Forgiven by Christ:
https://www.learnreligions.com/peter-the-apostle-member-jesus-inner-circle-701069
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Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!! We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Fascists! Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!