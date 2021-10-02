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"COVID" "VIRUS" NEVER PROVEN TO EXIST PRESIDENT AND CONGRESS FAILED TO VERIFY ANYTHING
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181 views • October 02, 2021
DESTROYING PEOPLES HEALTH AND LIVES BY PUSHING "COVID" LIES
ALL POLITICIANS THAT AID AND ABET "COVID MEASURES" PIERCED THEIR OWN IMMUNITY- THEY NEVER DID THE MOST RUDIMENTARY REQUIREMENTS TO VERIFY ANYTHING - SOUTH AFRICA LAWSUIT POLITICIANS/ "COVID MEASURES"- SCAM - HELD PERSONALLY LIABLE – CENTRAL BANK TO BE LIQUIDATED TO PAY CITIZENS REPARATIONS - https://www.minds.com/research_start_point/
https://gab.com/stop_dirty_government
ALL POLITICIANS THAT AID AND ABET "COVID MEASURES" PIERCED THEIR OWN IMMUNITY- THEY NEVER DID THE MOST RUDIMENTARY REQUIREMENTS TO VERIFY ANYTHING - SOUTH AFRICA LAWSUIT POLITICIANS/ "COVID MEASURES"- SCAM - HELD PERSONALLY LIABLE – CENTRAL BANK TO BE LIQUIDATED TO PAY CITIZENS REPARATIONS - https://www.minds.com/research_start_point/
https://gab.com/stop_dirty_government
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