The Vaccine Program Should Be Stopped Earlier in February Due to the High Death Number

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12/15/2021 Dr. Peter McCullough: It turns out that the USA had the wrong agencies leading the vaccine program. The CDC and FDA are not supposed to lead clinical programs such as the vaccine program. We didn’t have independent safety committees. Therefore there was nobody to stop the vaccine program in February. By January 22, we already had 182 deaths due to the vaccine, exceeding the average 150 deaths overall vaccines combined 278 million shots, given each year in the USA.