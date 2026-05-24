Awake (Not Paranoid) - Joseph M Lenard [Rock] official music video

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Lyrics created with assistance of Magica/GalaxyAI tools. Create your own AI-powered music videos, book trailers, and more: learn more at: https://tinyurl.com/GalaxyMagicaAI - Based on: https://beforeitsnews.com/survival/2024/10/fight-or-flight-no-there-is-at-least-one-other-option-2795895.html - all based upon Joseph M Lenard Amazon #1 Bestseller book - TERROR STRIKES: COMING SOON TO A CITY NEAR YOU! - https://tinyurl.com/JLDonAMAZON - https://TerrorStrikes.info/shop
AWAKE (NOT PARANOID) [Rock]:
[INTRO — spoken, building slowly]
Eyes open wide... Not living in fear... Just knowing the signs... When danger draws near...
[VERSE 1]
They call it paranoia when you pay attention But there's a difference between fear and comprehension Crime doesn't clock in — terrorism has no zip code Any time, any place — you better know which road
You are not an ostrich with your head buried in sand You're a thinker with awareness And a reason you still stand
[PRE-CHORUS]
When the world erupts around you Don't let panic be your guide Three options in the crisis moment Only one keeps you alive
[CHORUS]
Awake — not paranoid Situationally aware Not consumed by all the fear porn But prepared to face what's there Fight, Flight — or maybe Fade Know the difference, make the call A thinking mind won't be the sheeple Trampled when the panic falls Awake — not paranoid — AWAKE!
[VERSE 2]
Remember when the music stopped and panic filled the air The stampede was the danger — not what triggered the scare Frying pan to fire when you run without a thought The threat that really kills you is the panic that you caught
Mama Bear or Ostrich — which one are you gonna be? Assess the situation — is that danger close to me? Is it in my orbit? Is it coming for my space? Or do I fade to safety — live to fight another day?
[PRE-CHORUS]
When the world erupts around you Don't let panic be your guide Three options in the crisis moment Only one keeps you alive
[CHORUS]
Awake — not paranoid Situationally aware Not consumed by all the fear porn But prepared to face what's there Fight, Flight — or maybe Fade Know the difference, make the call A thinking mind won't be the sheeple Trampled when the panic falls Awake — not paranoid — AWAKE!
[BRIDGE]
Life over Death Hope over Fear Faith over Despair Keep your wits clear Love over Hate Good over Evil Freedom over Tyranny — Rise above the sheeple!
They said burn out — don't fade away But I say FADE and live to see another day Unless it's in your orbit, unless there's no escape — THEN you stand and fight — That's the choice that heroes make
[VERSE 3 — shorter, building]
Awake means you are watching Not wrapped in paranoia's chains You carry situational awareness Like an umbrella when it rains Not selling fear — not peddling doom Just asking you to THINK Before the panic swallows reason And you're swept across the brink
[FINAL CHORUS — big, anthemic]
Awake — not paranoid Situationally aware Not consumed by all the fear porn But prepared to face what's there Fight, Flight — or maybe Fade Know the difference, make the call A thinking mind won't be the sheeple Trampled when the panic falls Awake — not paranoid — AWAKE!
[OUTRO — fading, half spoken/half sung]
Think... don't panic Assess... don't assume Fade... when you can Fight... when you must Awake... Not paranoid... Just... AWAKE.
[ CREATOR NOTE: © Joseph M. Lenard Media — Lyrics created with assistance of Magica/GalaxyAI tools. Create your own AI-powered music videos, book trailers, and more: learn more at:
https://tinyurl.com/GalaxyMagicaAI
Based on: https://beforeitsnews.com/survival/2024/10/fight-or-flight-no-there-is-at-least-one-other-option-2795895.html
all based upon Joseph M Lenard Amazon #1 Bestseller book
- TERROR STRIKES: COMING SOON TO A CITY NEAR YOU!
https://tinyurl.com/JLDonAMAZON
https://TerrorStrikes.info/shop ]
See the full 16:9 aspect ratio music video at: