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Canadian Politician Randy Hillier asks Premier to be honest about dangers of Covid.
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56 views • September 24, 2020
Not to many Canadian Politicians are willing to stick their neck out and say what a lot of us know when it comes to covid-19. Randy Hillier doesn't hesitate to point out that Covid is not a threat or risk to most Canadians. Watch how shady politicians avoid the straight answer in Question Period.
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