Tucker on Twitter: Episode 1, "Someone blew up the Kakhovka Dam Power Plant Southern Ukraine"

Tucker Carlson unveiled Episode 1 of his 'Tucker on Twitter' adventure - which gained 10 million views in just over two hours - and the topic du jour is simple; government propaganda and the lying liars that spew it.
Further Info - https://www.zerohedge.com/political/tuckers-back-triumphant-return-demolishes-ukraine-dam-propaganda-massacres-msm-ignoring
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1666203439146172419?cxt=HHwWhoC8nebMxZ8uAAAA
Mirrored -
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.