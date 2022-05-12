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Vaxx Induced AIDS Ravages U.S. Military, Ukrainian Cannibals EAT Russian Troops
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1027 views • May 12, 2022
Cross Talk News.
Lauren Witzke gets accused of white supremacy (again), the military is forcing all military members to get an aids test, could it be tied to the bioweapon vaccine? And Ukrainian Nazis have now resorted to literal cannibalism in the face of defeat by the Russians.
Tune in now to this segment at CrossTalkNews.com !
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v149dge-live-vaxx-induced-aids-ravages-u.s.-military-ukrainian-cannibals-eat-russia.html
Lauren Witzke gets accused of white supremacy (again), the military is forcing all military members to get an aids test, could it be tied to the bioweapon vaccine? And Ukrainian Nazis have now resorted to literal cannibalism in the face of defeat by the Russians.
Tune in now to this segment at CrossTalkNews.com !
Dark times ahead, but the fight has only just begun. Protect your wealth, BUY GOLD: https://link.goldco.com/CrossTalkNews
Call 855-966-5722 today to get your FREE IRS Loophole Kit. and my friends at Goldco will give you up to 10% in FREE Silver with a qualified account.
Willing to sow into everything CrossTalkNews.com is building?
BUY FOOD TO PREPARE FOR FAMINE: PrepareWithCrossTalk.com
Support our mission by donating through GiveSendGo.com/CrossTalkMission
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v149dge-live-vaxx-induced-aids-ravages-u.s.-military-ukrainian-cannibals-eat-russia.html
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