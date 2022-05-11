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5/10/2022: Miles Guo: The trust between patients and physicians will be severely damaged in the future; the digital era with blockchain technology will overthrow the corrupt medical system across the world, the hospitals, insurance companies, pharmaceutical companies and medical administration agencies will no longer be able to work as a team to cheat patients