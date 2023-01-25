Create New Account
Rest in Peace Mouse ❤️🐯❤️ Sydney Pickering tribute reloaded🇺🇸
SNIPERCAT
Published a day ago |

❤️🐯❤️This post  is a tribute video to a friend of mine Kim who recently had to put her cat named MOUSE to sleep because her  kitty had FIP. She named her female rescue cat  MOUSE because that’s the only noise she made was a cute little SQUEAK. Mouse was only 6 years old. 😢she is the adorable white and grey cat at the end of this video. The tiny  Black and White Kitten is Jenna, who is very lonely without her best friend MOUSE. ❤️🐯❤️

🙏Hugs and Prayers send to Kim, Jenna and the rest of her Family❤️


Artist U2

Song BAD

Album The Best of 1980-1990 
       
©️1998 Universal-Island Records Ltd.


    ☀️🐢This video was originally made for my buddy Sidney Pickering that died about 6 years ago, he was a U.S.A.Marine🇺🇸 He was in the Gulf of Tonkin when the shit hit the fan. Tom Sullivan another Marine🇺🇸friend was so humble, he was well know as a Warrior…but told me  “now that “Sidney..HE WAS THE REAL DEAL”. SEMPER FIDELIS 🌹🇺🇸


