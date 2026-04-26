PATSIES How The Govnt Deceives And Creates/Grooms Patsies via LIES Deceptions Blackmail Entrapments Coercion

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Why So Many Connections to This Horrific Industry that Targets Women and Children? - #79

PATSIES How The Govnt Deceives And Creates/Grooms Patsies via LIES Deceptions Blackmail Entrapments Coercion

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