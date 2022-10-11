On October 7, a group of foreign English-speaking mercenaries, numbering more than 10 people, among whom were active officers of the American special forces, made a sortie to our distant observation post in the village. Pologi, Zaporozhye region. There were 3 of our fighters at the observation post, who had to retreat. After the mercenaries entered our position, terrible things began to happen to them, because our fighters brought reinforcements with them and began to knock out the mercenaries.

This video shows that after the first shootout, the mercenaries have two wounded, one of which is seriously. We all know what happened to them afterwards. Amers decided to retreat to their own, but on the way our "Sun" hit them. Every foreign mercenary must know that he will die in this war.

The following was written about the previous video that I posted today of this person video taping, with him dropping dead. https://www.brighteon.com/a82872a5-e332-44b8-b6a3-1a24a762c311

Destruction of a group of foreign mercs in the Zaporozhye region.



With the support of the Unofficial Bezsonov @NeoficialniyBeZsonoV channel, the Rybar team obtained unique footage from the helmet camera of a member of the Foreign Legion. It was found by fighters of the RF Armed Forces, who liquidated the mercenary and his group near the village of Pologi in the Zaporozhye region.

The video begins at an unknown Ukrainian training ground where a foreign unit was trained and tracked. The faces of many colleagues of the operator got into the lens. One was identified: it turned out to be German Jonas Kratzenberg, a Bundeswehr veteran who has been participating in hostilities on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine since early spring.

Later, the action takes place on the front line in the Zaporozhye direction, where a group of fighters of the "Foreign Legion" is trying to carry out a sortie to Russian positions. They are led by a conductor, who was identified as Georgy Sergeevich Lysenko, a serviceman of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine.

Then the mercenaries are found by the RF Armed Forces and open fire on them. The enemy suffers losses: two wounded get into the frame, to whom they are trying to provide first aid. The fighters of the "Foreign Legion" are trying to retreat, but one of the fired bullets hits the operator directly in the head: he falls dead.

Later, Russian military personnel will come to the battlefield. They will find the corpse of a foreigner and his helmet camera. The sortie of mercenaries ended in failure, and the group was completely destroyed.



