3/7/2023 Miles Guo’s GETTR: “Xi the Dead Emperor” wants to become the supreme God ruling over all deities. He is aggressively purging the Party (CCP) and scaring McCarthy out of his intended Taiwan visit. How come many people are still daydreaming that Xi will re-adopt the “opening-up” policy?

3/7/2023 文贵盖特：习死皇要当统治万神万佛的最高的神，对内要彻底清党，对外吓住了麦卡锡，为什么还有人对习死皇抱有幻想？

