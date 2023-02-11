X22 REPORT Ep. 2994a - [HRC] Pushes Climate Change Agenda, Watch Corporate Profits, Step 2 Of The Recession

22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2994a - Feb 10, 2023

[HRC] Pushes Climate Change Agenda, Watch Corporate Profits, Step 2 Of The Recession

The [DS]/[HRC] players are now pushing their climate change, the people will not accept this in the end. We are now in a recession and we are waiting for step 2 of the process, for corporate profits to fall, which lead to layoffs. It's not different this time.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA

http://x22gold.com

Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^

Disclaimer - (there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)

