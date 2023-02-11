Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 2994a - [HRC] Pushes Climate Change Agenda, Watch Corporate Profits, Step 2 Of The Recession
GalacticStorm
Published 20 hours ago |
22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2994a - Feb 10, 2023

[HRC] Pushes Climate Change Agenda, Watch Corporate Profits, Step 2 Of The Recession

The [DS]/[HRC] players are now pushing their climate change, the people will not accept this in the end. We are now in a recession and we are waiting for step 2 of the process, for corporate profits to fall, which lead to layoffs. It's not different this time.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com  site. 

