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3/15/19 #TEMPLARGATE: P_desta, NZ Sho_ter, St. Gall_n Mafia, FB, One World Gov't #SERBIAN
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6 views • January 01, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
3/15/19: John Pod_sta was announced dead on social media in a hoax just before FB went down during his trip to NZ and then when FB came back up we have the livestream shooting of people outside of a mosque in NZ by a self proclaimed eco-fas_ist.
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
https://en.mediamass.net/people/john-podesta/deathhoax.html
https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/politics/2019/03/2020-new-zealand-election-a-juicy-target-for-major-hack-john-podesta.html
https://remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/fetzen-fliegen/item/4333-john-podesta-s-catholic-spring-part-iii-the-deep-state-pope
http://voxcantor.blogspot.com/2018/09/podestas-catholic-spring-participant.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Godfried_Danneels
https://www.britannica.com/biography/Sir-Oswald-Mosley-6th-Baronet
The socially engineered Christian Terr_rist faction is being presented to the global stage:
http://leozagami.com/2019/03/15/nz-shooting-inspired-by-anders-breivik-and-the-new-world-order-as-i-predicted-years-ago/
The last TV interview with the self-proclaimed fascist Oswald Mosley:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HNhF28fzN9I
T_rrant managed even to discuss his fortune made on bitconnect the crypto ponzi scheme that has been hugely considered a DS intentional ff to discredit crypto currency:
https://www.warhistoryonline.com/history/sengoku-jidai-japans-century-war.html
The Gr_at Replac_ment Baloney:
https://www.infowars.com/manifesto-of-an-eco-terrorist-monster-meet-the-new-zealand-mosque-killer/
Thank you so much for supporting YAFTV with your wonderful comments, news links, prayers and donations! Please participate the 6pm prayer wave world wide! Pray for Liberty and peace, freedom from tyranny and self-determination for all! 1776 worldwide! WWG1WGA!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
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Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
3/15/19: John Pod_sta was announced dead on social media in a hoax just before FB went down during his trip to NZ and then when FB came back up we have the livestream shooting of people outside of a mosque in NZ by a self proclaimed eco-fas_ist.
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
https://en.mediamass.net/people/john-podesta/deathhoax.html
https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/politics/2019/03/2020-new-zealand-election-a-juicy-target-for-major-hack-john-podesta.html
https://remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/fetzen-fliegen/item/4333-john-podesta-s-catholic-spring-part-iii-the-deep-state-pope
http://voxcantor.blogspot.com/2018/09/podestas-catholic-spring-participant.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Godfried_Danneels
https://www.britannica.com/biography/Sir-Oswald-Mosley-6th-Baronet
The socially engineered Christian Terr_rist faction is being presented to the global stage:
http://leozagami.com/2019/03/15/nz-shooting-inspired-by-anders-breivik-and-the-new-world-order-as-i-predicted-years-ago/
The last TV interview with the self-proclaimed fascist Oswald Mosley:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HNhF28fzN9I
T_rrant managed even to discuss his fortune made on bitconnect the crypto ponzi scheme that has been hugely considered a DS intentional ff to discredit crypto currency:
https://www.warhistoryonline.com/history/sengoku-jidai-japans-century-war.html
The Gr_at Replac_ment Baloney:
https://www.infowars.com/manifesto-of-an-eco-terrorist-monster-meet-the-new-zealand-mosque-killer/
Thank you so much for supporting YAFTV with your wonderful comments, news links, prayers and donations! Please participate the 6pm prayer wave world wide! Pray for Liberty and peace, freedom from tyranny and self-determination for all! 1776 worldwide! WWG1WGA!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!)
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
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