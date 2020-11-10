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What is Chakra Balancing and Who Cares?
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27 views • November 10, 2020
Everything is energy. And wherever energy flows...awareness arises!
Each of us has an energy field which extends beyond our physical body. Chakras can be viewed as concentrations, gateways, or intersections of that energy...
If you feel like a balancing would help you right now, honor it. Email me to set up a session at
[email protected]
...and please mention you found me here on Brighteon. I love this community.
more about measuring energy fields:
https://pathlifecoaching.net/2020/11/02/we-know-more-than-we-think-hey-science-meet-the-soul/
Thanks!
- Brandon
Each of us has an energy field which extends beyond our physical body. Chakras can be viewed as concentrations, gateways, or intersections of that energy...
If you feel like a balancing would help you right now, honor it. Email me to set up a session at
[email protected]
...and please mention you found me here on Brighteon. I love this community.
more about measuring energy fields:
https://pathlifecoaching.net/2020/11/02/we-know-more-than-we-think-hey-science-meet-the-soul/
Thanks!
- Brandon
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