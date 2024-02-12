Create New Account
The Great Distortion
Son of the Republic
37 views
Published 14 hours ago

The Never-Ending Rally: Warning Signs

* This is the longest stretch since 1972.

* Stock markets are massively overbought — and way overdue for a pullback.

* This rally is getting thinner and thinner re: participation as well as chart pattern structure.

* Liquidity is still driving it higher.

* It will break/correct at some point.


NorthmanTrader | NorthCast Market Update: The Great Distortion (11 February 2024)

https://youtu.be/xcproCCkYTk

Keywords
stock marketmarket rallytechnical analysisbull marketetfliquiditystock rallymarket capitalizationstock investingmarket analysissven henrichnorthman tradermacro viewmarket correctionmacro analysisgap upopen gapmarket distortionramp and campuptrendall-time highpassive investingstock tradingmarket melt-upsuper rally

