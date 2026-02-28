UK: "Our forces are active & British planes are in the sky today, as part of co-ordinated regional defensive operations to protect our people, our interests & our allies." - Kier Starmer

"Our forces are active and British planes are in the sky today, as part of co-ordinated regional defensive operations to protect our people, our interests and our allies." - Kier Starmer

Speech from earlier today.

Adding: Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei: "Iran is defending itself and has no red lines on this matter"

Any point in the region that the US uses to attack Iran is our legitimate target.

We have friendly relations with all countries in the region, but in defending ourselves, we are forced to attack the source of the enemy's aggressions.

Adding, from Marjorie Taylor Greene:

Marjorie Taylor Greene:

We said “No More Foreign Wars, No More Regime Change!” We said it on rally stage after rally stage, speech after speech. Trump, Vance, basically the entire admin campaigned on it and promised to put America FIRST and Make America Great Again.

My generation has been let down, abused, and used by our government our entire adult lives and our children’s generation is literally being abandoned.

Thousands and thousands of Americans from my generation have been killed and injured in never ending pointless foreign wars and we said no more. But we are freeing the Iranian people.

Please.

There are 93 million people in Iran, let them liberate themselves. But Iran is on the verge of having nuclear weapons.

Yeah sure.

We have been spoon fed that line for decades and Trump told us all that his bombing this past summer completely wiped it all out.

It’s always a lie and it’s always America Last. But it feels like the worst betrayal this time because it comes from the very man and the admin who we all believed was different and said no more.

We thought the victory won in 2024 would be finally time to put America First.

And we thought that meant the common American man and woman and their children.

Not the elites.

America has suffered and they don’t even care.

Hundreds of thousands of American small business owners lost their hard earned businesses during tyrannical covid lockdowns, that by the way, started under Trump with 15 days to slow the spread and continued under Biden and Democrats. There is no difference between them.

Vaccine injuries, deaths, delays and loss in our tax payer funded education, record high suicides, record high Big Pharma profits and ZERO accountability for anyone from the MAGA America First administration as they run off to start wars and the board of peace at the same time.

Create the crisis and the solution simultaneously and then build condos to profit. MAGA!

For years we demanded to release the Epstein files, demanding transparency and justice for thousands of victims, women and children, by the richest most powerful men in the world and we had to fight Trump himself to do it, even after we all campaigned on it. And not a single person has been arrested and likely won’t be, no accountability, no justice.

Instead, we get a war with Iran on behalf of Israel that will succeed in regime in Iran.

Another foreign war for foreign people for foreign regime change.

For what?

Does it lower our inflation that our government caused? Caused by BOTH Democrats AND Republicans with their decades of corrupt government spending that has enslaved us all in nearly $40 Trillion in debt and reduced the value of our dollar to nothing. No, war with Iran does not lower inflation and make cost of living affordable.

Does war with Iran fix our healthcare system and make health insurance affordable for Americans??

No war with Iran does not do that and the MAGA admin and Republicans aren’t even working on it in any serious way at all.

Does war with Iran stop AI from replacing your job? Nope.

Does war with Iran help you to be able to afford to buy a home? No, but you’ll see TikTok videos of nice penthouses when Gaza is rebuilt.

Does war with Iran help the mental health crisis in America or help the drug addiction pandemic in America? Nope.

Does war with Iran do anything to help American families stay together and survive? No, not at all.

But within hours of war with Iran it was reported approximately 40 innocent girls, school children, in Iran were killed by bombs from Israel.

And they don’t care, they killed thousands of innocent children in Gaza, and apparently our Pro-Peace administration doesn’t care either.

And, since they won’t solve America’s problems clearly they don’t care about our kids either.

Now, America is going to be force fed and gas lighted all the “noble” reasons the American “Peace” President and Pro-Peace administration had to go to war once again this year, after being in power for only a year.

Head-spinning, but maga



