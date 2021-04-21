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The Pushback - Doc on Freedom Wold Rallies ( March 21th 2021) by Oracle Films
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21 views • April 21, 2021
Documentary made by Oracle Films. They give the right to people to reupload and share it, so here it is!
We NEED this kind of videos to keep up HOPE! Thanks a lot Oracle Films for this production!
We are united and we stand for Truth & Freedom! I know that you know it in your soul! Truth will set us free.
Don't let fear control you! You are unique and each human on this planet deserve the right to breathe, choose for itself (and body) and live freely!
Hope it warms your heart a little and that you see that you are not alone in this fight for humanity!
PS: I changed the original thumbnail for the video... Hope it's ok!
@1.17mins - Great Song! :) Thanks to the singer! Good job man :)
We NEED this kind of videos to keep up HOPE! Thanks a lot Oracle Films for this production!
We are united and we stand for Truth & Freedom! I know that you know it in your soul! Truth will set us free.
Don't let fear control you! You are unique and each human on this planet deserve the right to breathe, choose for itself (and body) and live freely!
Hope it warms your heart a little and that you see that you are not alone in this fight for humanity!
PS: I changed the original thumbnail for the video... Hope it's ok!
@1.17mins - Great Song! :) Thanks to the singer! Good job man :)
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