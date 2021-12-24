Health Policy: Covid Doing Well at Our Expense

Public Comment before Board of Supervisors (COUNTY OF NEVADA). December 14th, 2021.



"Covid did not kill all 775,000 U.S. citizens, Covid 'the company' killed and are still killing thousands of us, no wonder we are still suffering from the Stockholm syndrome.."



"Today i want to explain how covid is doing well at our expense in Nevada County and across the world... Despite 'covid sauce' being injected into billions of arms, covid-19 is neither eradicated or curtailed. According to a Harvard study posted in the European Journal, there is a positive correlation between vaccine levels and the number of cases reported in 68 nations. In other words, more vaccines leads to more covid-19..."



"In the case of Vermont, it has both the highest vaccination rate in the US and the highest rate of covid cases per capita..."



"We are under the spell of fear based mass psychosis... Once you challenge the incorrect foundational assumptions that vaccines reduce infections, The entire covid-19 company structure collapses."



"If the vaccines do not reduce infections, why should everyone be required to take them?... Why should we continue jabbing young men with the mRNA shots when most European countries have halted shots to prevent permanent heart damage?"