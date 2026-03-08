A moment of reality on Fox News - also text, "Some American soldiers have been captured" wrote Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, Ali Larijani

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A moment of self-awareness on Fox News:
"We're seeing more drones penetrate our defenses…We should be really honest with ourselves
A $ 20K Shahed forcing us to burn multimillion dollar interceptors...That's unsustainable
We only make 6 or 7 interceptors per month"
Also: Six Epstein Coalition soldiers returned home, from a video of the aircraft and soldiers carrying their coffins.
Adding, from his X post:
("Some American soldiers have been captured." - Ali Larijani)
Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, Ali Larijani
Also: from silent video, can't upload: 💥🇮🇱 Hezbollah Rockets On Kiryat Shmona in Occupied Northern Palestine