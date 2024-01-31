John-Henry Westen





Jan 30, 2024





The Thomas More Society and LifeSiteNews delivered critical messages at the 2nd Annual Law of Life Summit held in Washington, D.C. on January 18, 2024. After more than 25 years of reporting on the pro-life movement, LifeSiteNews co-founder John-Henry Westen articulated how Christ and His truth are the bedrock principles for rebuilding trust in the media. Meanwhile, the team of attorneys at the Thomas More Society provided updates on the major cases being litigated by SCOTUS and across the United States, highlighting the crucial battlegrounds for the Culture of Life. As the 2024 election year continues, the issue of life has never been more important for the future of America.





HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com





LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews





SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/





Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4abs50-special-thomas-more-society-john-henry-westen-on-winning-for-life.html