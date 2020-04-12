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5 Tips for Preppers
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TruthSeeker
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68 views • April 12, 2020
Learn how to prepare for the Tribulation in this video. Christians preparing for the end of the world have some advantages in surviving the end times that non-Christian doomsday preppers may have overlooked. Please check out this unique video on preparing for the apocalypse.

ARTICLES MENTIONED IN VIDEO:

(1) "Eight Ways God Talks to People—GO AHEAD; TRY THEM!"

http://www.endtimesurvivors.com/teachings/spiritual-survival/14-eight-ways-god-talks-to-people-go-ahead-try-them

(2) "Settling Disagreements"

http://www.endtimesurvivors.com/teachings/teachings-of-jesus/189-settling-disagreements

(3) "How to Walk on Water"

http://www.endtimesurvivors.com/teachings/spiritual-survival/18-living-by-faith-how-to-do-it


CREDITS

Music: "tenderness.mp3" by bensound (https://goo.gl/cT83F2) CC BY-ND 3.0


Images: https://commons.wikimedia.org/

- "Building up community spirit" by SuSanA Secretariat (https://goo.gl/sFheLt) CC BY 2.0

https://www.flickr.com/

- "Brownies’ Makeshift Fort" by Steve Jurvetson (https://goo.gl/SVOq9D) CC BY 2.0
- "Disagreement" by Jorg Schreler (https://goo.gl/btqhmN) CC BY 2.0
- "Student peer counselling project" by University of the Frazer Valley (https://goo.gl/fy8I6S) CC BY 2.0
- "High Interest Rate" by CafeCredit.com (https://goo.gl/gIMgRH) CC BY 2.0
- "1963 Chevy II station wagon" by John Lloyd (https://goo.gl/LhzOnd) CC BY 2.0
- "Listen" by Ky (https://goo.gl/ZGwXH0) CC BY 2.0
- "Come Lord Jesus" by Tim Green (https://goo.gl/wo8k0M) CC BY 2.0
- "Primitive skills" by Virginia State Parks (https://goo.gl/ANxLyi) CC BY 2.0
- "Picking Blackberries" by Eugene Kim (https://goo.gl/FOlsBS) CC BY 2.0
- "Empty wallet" by FolsomNatural (https://goo.gl/OwBwnZ) CC BY 2.0
- "Providing clean water to millions of people" by DFID (https://goo.gl/BUx8E4) CC BY 2.0
- "Dollar"
by Images Money (https://goo.gl/J9oZCg) CC BY 2.0
- "Hands of God" by Waiting for the Word (https://goo.gl/Y7dOfZ) CC BY 2.0

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com

- "Matrix falling code" by filmes brasil by (https://goo.gl/6SlafH) CC BY
Keywords
prepperssurviving the end timeshow to prepare for the tribulationthe great tribulation preparationpreparing for the apocalypsechristians preparing for the end of the worlddoomsday prepperspreparing for the end of the worldapocalypse preppersprepping for the apocalypse
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