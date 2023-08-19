Heroes Saving Heroes - A Russian Soldier was Wounded, Lost and Stranded on the Front Lines - The RAF Evac Team Searched All Night for Him

Russia, unlike Ukraine, doesn't leave its own brothers behind. A Russian soldier was wounded, lost and stranded on the front lines. The RAF evac team searched all night for him but it was difficult because he was hiding under a camouflaged thermal blanket to protect himself against Ukrainian drones. Eventually we found him and sent a rescue unit, the unit crawled for almost a kilometer and dragged our wounded soldier to safety, after which he received medical treatment. Heroes saving heroes. Just another day at the office for the RAF.

