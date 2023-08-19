Heroes Saving Heroes - A Russian Soldier was Wounded, Lost and Stranded on the Front Lines - The RAF Evac Team Searched All Night for Him

Russia, unlike Ukraine, doesn't leave its own brothers behind. A Russian soldier was wounded, lost and stranded on the front lines. The RAF evac team searched all night for him but it was difficult because he was hiding under a camouflaged thermal blanket to protect himself against Ukrainian drones. Eventually we found him and sent a rescue unit, the unit crawled for almost a kilometer and dragged our wounded soldier to safety, after which he received medical treatment. Heroes saving heroes. Just another day at the office for the RAF.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.