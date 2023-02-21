X22 SPOTLIGHT | Couy Griffin - The Tyrannical Government Is Coming After Cowboys

X22 REPORT SPOTLIGHT: The Tyrannical Government Is Coming After Our Cowboys, Who’s Next
Today’s Guest: Couy Griffin
Couy Dale Griffin is a politician who served as a county commissioner in Otero County, New Mexico, He started Cowboys for Trump. Couy begins the interview telling his story. He went to DC, the election was rigged. He prayed over the crowd. The tyrannical government came after him, he never set foot inside the capital and the tyrannical government used the 14th amendment against him to remove him from office. He is now fighting back and he wants his rights restored. He is looking for a constitutional attorney to help with his case.
