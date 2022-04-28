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How to grow carrots in plastic bags🥕
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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382 views • April 28, 2022
This is a video of the Carrot growth process for 90 days.
How To Grow Carrots From Seed

+Youtube free music
English_Country_Garden.mp3
Just Dance - Patrick Patrikios.mp3
Seasons - roljui.mp3
Take Your Time - Dan Lebowitz.mp3

+camera
Galaxy S9 Plus
Sony a6400

+Editing program
Adobe Premiere Pro CC

+촬영/편집 :
Korean Gardener 초록식물TV

#Carrot_Seed #당근 #Carrot

+ Creative Commons
(CC BY-NC-SA)
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...

Music in this video
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Song: Just Dance
Artist: Patrick Patrikios
Album: Just Dance
Licensed to YouTube by
YouTube Audio Library; BMI - Broadcast Music Inc.

Song: Seasons
Artist: roljui
Album: Seasons
Licensed to YouTube by
YouTube Audio Library

Song: Take Your Time
Artist: Dan Lebowitz
Album: Take Your Time
Licensed to YouTube by

Shared from and subscribe to:
Korean Gardener 초록식물TV
https://www.youtube.com/c/KoreanGardener%EC%B4%88%EB%A1%9D%EC%8B%9D%EB%AC%BCTV/videos
Keywords
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy