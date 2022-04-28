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How to grow carrots in plastic bags🥕
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382 views • April 28, 2022
This is a video of the Carrot growth process for 90 days.
How To Grow Carrots From Seed
+Youtube free music
English_Country_Garden.mp3
Just Dance - Patrick Patrikios.mp3
Seasons - roljui.mp3
Take Your Time - Dan Lebowitz.mp3
+camera
Galaxy S9 Plus
Sony a6400
+Editing program
Adobe Premiere Pro CC
+촬영/편집 :
Korean Gardener 초록식물TV
#Carrot_Seed #당근 #Carrot
+ Creative Commons
(CC BY-NC-SA)
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song: Just Dance
Artist: Patrick Patrikios
Album: Just Dance
Licensed to YouTube by
YouTube Audio Library; BMI - Broadcast Music Inc.
Song: Seasons
Artist: roljui
Album: Seasons
Licensed to YouTube by
YouTube Audio Library
Song: Take Your Time
Artist: Dan Lebowitz
Album: Take Your Time
Licensed to YouTube by
Shared from and subscribe to:
Korean Gardener 초록식물TV
https://www.youtube.com/c/KoreanGardener%EC%B4%88%EB%A1%9D%EC%8B%9D%EB%AC%BCTV/videos
How To Grow Carrots From Seed
+Youtube free music
English_Country_Garden.mp3
Just Dance - Patrick Patrikios.mp3
Seasons - roljui.mp3
Take Your Time - Dan Lebowitz.mp3
+camera
Galaxy S9 Plus
Sony a6400
+Editing program
Adobe Premiere Pro CC
+촬영/편집 :
Korean Gardener 초록식물TV
#Carrot_Seed #당근 #Carrot
+ Creative Commons
(CC BY-NC-SA)
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song: Just Dance
Artist: Patrick Patrikios
Album: Just Dance
Licensed to YouTube by
YouTube Audio Library; BMI - Broadcast Music Inc.
Song: Seasons
Artist: roljui
Album: Seasons
Licensed to YouTube by
YouTube Audio Library
Song: Take Your Time
Artist: Dan Lebowitz
Album: Take Your Time
Licensed to YouTube by
Shared from and subscribe to:
Korean Gardener 초록식물TV
https://www.youtube.com/c/KoreanGardener%EC%B4%88%EB%A1%9D%EC%8B%9D%EB%AC%BCTV/videos
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