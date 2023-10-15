⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (15 Oct 2023) - ENG Text, todays MOD clips only

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(15 October 2023)

The Armed Forces of the RU FED continue the special military operation.

◽️In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces supported by aviation & artillery repelled 6 attacks of assault groups of AFU 68th jaeger, 14th mechanised & 95th air assault brigades close to Novoegorovka,Sinkovka (Kharkov region), Makeyevka (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️In addition, helicopters delivered strikes at manpower and hardware of AFU 14th, 32nd mechd brigs near Sinkovka and Ivanovka (Kharkov reg).

◽️ Actions of 1 sabotage & reconnaissance group of the Armed Forces of UKR have been thwarted near Olshana (Kharkov reg).

◽️More than 50 UKR troops, 1 tank, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 pickup trucks & 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery syst have been eliminated.

◽️In Krasny Liman direct, as a result of coordinated actions by units of the Tsentr GOF, helicopters & artillery, 3 attacks by assault groups of the 12th Azov Special Forces Brig & the 63rd Mechd Brig of the AFU have been repelled near Chervonaya Dibrova (LPR) & Serebryanskoye forestry.

◽️Moreover, AFU manpower & hardware have been eliminated near Torskoye, Grigorovka (DPR) & Chervonaya Dibrova (LPR).

▫️ The enemy losses were up to 180 UKR troops killed & wounded, 3 armoured fight vehics & 2 pickup trucks.

▫️ In Donetsk direct, the Yug GOF, supported by aviation & artillery, repelled 5 attacks by units of the AFU 56th Mechd Brig & the 127th Territorial Defence Brig close to Orekhovo-Vasilyevka, Dubovo-Vasilyevka, & Kleshcheyevka (DPR).

▫️Manpower & hardware of the AFU 93rd Mechd Brig, the 112th Territorial Def Brig, & 3rd, 5th assault brigs have been hit near Andreevka & Kleshcheyevka (DPR).

◽️ Ammo depots of AFU 28th, 31st mechd brigs & the 116th Territorial Def Brig have been destroyed close to Dyleyevka, Zhelannoye & Tonenkoye (DPR).

▫️ The enemy has lost up to 410 UKR personnel killed & wounded, as well as 2 armoured fight vehics & 3 motor vehics.

▫️ In the course of the counter-battery warfare,1 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery syst, 1 Msta-B howitzer, 1 D-20 & 1 D-30 howitzers were hit.

▫️ In S Donetsk direct, units of the Vostok GOF, helicopters & artill repelled 1 attack of the AFU 128th Territorial Def Brig's assault group close to Staromayorskoye (DPR).

◽️ Clusters of manpower & hardware of AFU 79th air assault, 72nd mechd, 127th, 128th territorial def brigs have been hit close to Novomikhailovka, Ugledar, Vodyanoye, Staromayorskoye, Urozhaynoye (DPR) and Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye reg).

▫️ Up to 155 UKR personnel, 2 armoured fight vehicles, and three motor vehicles have been neutralised.

▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian Group of Forces repelled one attack by the AFU 71st Jaeger Brigade's assault group close to Verbovoye (Zaporozhye region).

▫️In addition, air strikes and artillery fire struck the personnel and hardware of the 65th Mechanised Brigade close to Rabotino (Zaporozhye region).

▫️ Up to 55 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, and one D-30 howitzer were destroyed.

▫️Moreover, one ammunition depot of the 102nd Territorial Defence Brigade was neutralised close to Malinovka (Zaporozhye region).

▫️In Kherson direction, two AFU sabotage and reconnaissance groups' actions were repelled on Alyoshkinsky Island.

▫️Up to 20 Ukrainian servicemen and two motor vehicles were destroyed as a result of fire defeat.

▫️ Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 133 areas during the day.

▫️ One communication centre of the Ukrainian Air Force has been destroyed at the Dnepr airfield (Dnepropetrovsk region).

◽️ One command post of the AFU 66th Mechanised Brigade was destroyed close to Podliman (Kharkov region).

◽️ Russian air defence forces have intercepted three U.S.-manufactured HIMARS MLRS projectiles during the day.

◽️Moreover, 67 unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down near Verkhnekamenka (Lugansk People's Republic), Berestovoye, Belogorovka, Maryinka, Vasilevka, Elenovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Kamenskoye, Chervonogorka, Mirnoye (Zaporozhye region), and Sagi (Kherson region).

📊In total, 488 airplanes and 250 helicopters, 7,888 unmanned aerial vehicles, 441 air defence missile systems, 12,640 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,163 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 6,771 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 14,297 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.