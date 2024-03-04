InfoWars - G. Edward Griffin explains how a world government under a collectivist model will crush individualism - 2-16-2011

This 2011 video produced by InfoWars is an interview with G. Edward Griffin that blows the whole 'false left-right paradigm' wide open in his explanation of the federal reserve banking fraud, and it's ties to historic feudalism as the roots of modern collectivism which drives our modern political systems today. Enjoy... ~JT.
