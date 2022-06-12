Regime Targets J6 Marine VET: Biden Junta Pardons Leftist Radical Journalists, Target "New Media"

Only GOD has the power to change the fate of January 6th defendants! JD Rivera is facing a possible 4-year jail time for filming inside the Capital building on January 6th. He needs all the help he can get to get his story out!

Watch this new segment NOW at StewPeters.com!





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