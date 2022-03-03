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Countdown To Destruction? Biden Destroyed America In One Year, Imagine What Happens In Three!
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130 views • March 03, 2022
Has the Countdown to Destruction began? And what I mean by ‘destruction’ is the complete desecration our our Democracy as we know it. The Biden administration doesn’t care about freedom, they attack their political opposition and they openly defy our constitution. His entire presidency has been about defeating our Republic and dividing the US.
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