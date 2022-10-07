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https://gnews.org/post/p1tmi6321
Dr. Youngblood’s presentation to the San Diego Board of Supervisors provides the alarming data that proves the COVID-19 Vaccine is a complete failure. We are not going to be able to vaccinate our way out of this pandemic. We should not extend the State of emergency. The mass vaccinations with a leaky vaccine actually made the pandemic worse