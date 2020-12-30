Iran Braces for US Israeli First Strike

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Isaiah 17:1 :
“The burden of Damascus. Behold, Damascus is taken away from being a city, and it shall be a ruinous heap.”
King James Version (KJV)
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RM8Zvlouo4o
Israeli News Live