Think Fast Food Prices are Insane NOW THIS Will Make Inflation MUCH WORSE

Glenn Beck
Apr 6, 2024
California’s new $20 minimum wage law for fast food restaurants is wrecking small towns. Glenn reviews the plight of the town of Lemoore, California, where business are laying people off, raising prices, or even closing due to the strain these government edicts have put on them. But how long until these progressive policies spread to other states?
